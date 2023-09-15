Local bookstore to close its doors in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local bookstore is offering a last chance to shop before they close their doors this month.

Light Trap Books, located in downtown Jackson, will be closing at the end of September, with the last day to shop set for September 30.

Owner Lauren Smothers says all inventory (except used) is now on a sliding scale, and customers are advised to pay what they can.

According to its website, Smothers opened the bookstore in June of 2020 at theLOCAL, before later moving to 300 East Main Street, where she currently shares the space with Turntable Coffee and Green Hawk Records.

Click here to visit the website, or here to visit the Facebook page.

