Local group remembers POWs, those who are MIA

JACKSON, Tenn. – A Hub City community honored the lives of those who have served.







Each year, the third Friday of September has been recognized as POW-MIA Day.

As of May 2023, the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency estimated over 81,000 Americans remain missing from past wars.

The Elk Lodge of Jackson hosted and presented a table set for one to remember those who are prisoners of war and or missing in action.

This lodge has a large number of members who are military background and saw that this event was important for their community

“The Elks are very veteran orientated and so we wanted to make sure that we remembered our POW and MIAs. Not only them, but their families. So we did this ceremony tonight to remind everyone of those that are still missing,” said Lori Nally, the Secretary of the Elk Lodge.

The table will continue to be set for months to come at the Elk Lodge of Jackson.

