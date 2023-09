Mugshots : Madison County : 9/14/23 – 9/15/23

Delashmit, James Delashmit, James: Aggravated assault

Bradley, Hayden Bradley, Hayden: Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation

Brown, Gerry Brown, Gerry: Simple domestic assault

Crofett, Alphonso Crofett, Alphonso: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear

Greer, Josalynn Greer, Josalynn: Assault



Hampton-Muhammad, Marvetta Hampton-Muhammad, Marvetta: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, assault, vandalism (domestic) Hampton-Muhammad, Marvetta: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, assault, vandalism (domestic)

Perry, Donnie Perry, Donnie: Driving under the influence

Reefer, Chaselynn Reefer, Chaselynn: Failure to appear

Springer, James Springer, James: Violation of community corrections

Taylor, Taidren Taylor, Taidren: Aggravated domestic assault, theft under $999, failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/14/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/15/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.