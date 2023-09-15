Over $1 million worth of marijuana seized from I-40 traffic stop

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A traffic stop in Haywood County leads to the discovery of over 300 pounds of marijuana.

According to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force (28th, 29th, 30th Districts), late Tuesday night in Haywood County, agents with their criminal interdiction unit out of Memphis conducted a traffic stop on an 18-wheeler on Interstate 40.

According to the Drug Task Force, a probable cause and consent search of the truck produced U-Haul boxes nearly filling the entire sleeper, containing 307 pounds of marijuana.

The task force says the street value of these drugs are approximately $1,075,000.00.

Authorities say the marijuana was seized, and a male suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was taken into custody.

For more local crime stories, click here.