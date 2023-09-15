Tips sought over armed robbery in Three Way

TRENTON, Tenn. — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public to help in solving an armed robbery in Three Way.

According to Crime Stoppers, on September 9, surveillance video captured the moment three armed men entered the Maverick gas station in Three Way.

Crime Stoppers says one was wearing a black pants, black hoodie with grey hood and sleeves Nike on the arm, white shoes and red mask. Another was in a dark blue hoodie with red shorts with a black stripe white tennis shoes. The third was wearing all black.

Crime Stoppers says all tips will remain anonymous and can be shared by calling (731) 424-8477.

