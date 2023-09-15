West Tennessee couple in custody after weeks of evading arrest

DYER AND OBION COUNTIES, Tenn. — A West Tennessee couple is behind bars after weeks of evading arrest.

According to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force (28th, 29th and 30th Districts), Michael Shane McCullough and Susan Anderson were arrested on Friday, September 15.

The task force says during the month of August, agents from the 29th out of Dyer County assisted the Newbern Police Department in an investigation after McCullough fled from authorities.

According to the task force, authorities worked on several leads in attempting to locate McCullough and his girlfriend, Susan Anderson.

On September 14, the task force says a DTF agent located McCullough, who fled into Obion County by vehicle where he abandoned his vehicle and fled into the woods. They say deputies from the Obion County Sheriff’s Department and the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department arrived to assist in attempting to locate McCullough, but due to the rough terrain and nightfall, he was unable to be located.

On September 15, agents and investigators with Dyer County Sheriff’s Department received information that the vehicle McCullough fled in had regularly been seen at a home in Dyer County.

According to the task force, agents, investigators and patrol deputies arrived at the house and ultimately took McCullough and Anderson into custody.

The task force says McCullough is being held for two counts of felony evading, violation of parole, and pending warrants out of Kentucky. They also confirm Anderson is also charged with evading, drug paraphernalia and accessory after the fact.

