Funeral service for Jessie David Northern, age 70, will be Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM at London Branch Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Northern died Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be Monday, September 18, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Northern will lie-in-state Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at London Branch Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at (731) 423-4922.