1 injured, 1 arrested following shooting in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a shooting in Martin.

The Martin Police Department says around 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Volunteer Community Hospital in reference to a 911 call.

Police discovered that the caller, a 37-year-old male from Martin, had been shot twice with a small caliber handgun in front of 57 Lakeview Circle in Martin.

Police say the man was treated for his injuries and later released.

According to Martin Police, an investigation revealed that 19-year-old Devon Henry, of Sharon, was responsible for the shooting.

Police say Henry was located on Sunday and taken into custody, charged with reckless endangerment involving serious injury and use of a deadly weapon.

According to police, Henry is set to be arraigned in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Monday.

