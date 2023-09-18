BBB warns of scams in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Better Business Bureau has reported a couple of scam stories that are becoming more common in West Tennessee.

One includes a car wrap scam, where popular food and drink brand imposters offer extra money to add a wrap to your vehicle promoting that drink or food brand.

The imposters send you a check, tell you to keep some of the money, then ask you to send the rest back to them.

The check then bounces, leaving you with money owed to the bank.

Another scam that has grown due to storm damage in the area includes contractor scams.

When a storm moves through leaving behind damage, that is when scammers come in and take advantage of the situation by offering to help clean up at a discount only to run off with the money.

“If you believe you’ve been scammed or potentially a scam victim you can always reach out to us 901-759-1300 – give us a call. Or you can always go on bbb.org where you can file a scam tracker report,” said Toddnetta Trice, a Communication Specialist with the Better Business Bureau.

You can also report scams to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting their website at ftc.gov.

