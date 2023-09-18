Endangered Child Alert: Bristol Dodd in Henderson County

ALERT FROM THE TBI:

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Bristol Dodd on behalf of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bristol is 4’, 75 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bristol was last seen on September 14th with her non-custodial mother, Robin Thornhill.

Robin is currently wanted by the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office for Custodial Interference.

Robin is 31-years-old. She is 5’, 145lbs. with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Robin or Bristol or have information about their whereabouts, call the Henderson Co. SO at 731-968-2407 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.