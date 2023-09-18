Erma Catherine “Cathy” Smith McElroy

Erma Catherine “Cathy” Smith McElroy, age 80, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Mike McElroy, departed this life Thursday afternoon, September 14, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Cathy was born December 4, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late David Harold Smith and Troy Laderma Carlisle Smith. She was married in 1992 to Michael “Mike” McElroy and was employed at Kroger as a meat wrapper for 35 years before retiring. Cathy was a wonderful cook who loved cooking for her family. She enjoyed traveling everywhere with her husband, playing games, drawing, and animals, especially dogs, cats, hummingbirds and horses. Cathy collected quilts and Harmony Kingdom figurines.

Mrs. McElroy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mike McElroy; three daughters, Lisa Pretti (Pat), Sydney Lynn Houston (Dale) and Denna Schafer (Dixon); two stepsons, Mitch McElroy and Eric McElroy; her sister, Helen Simpson; five grandchildren, Ashley Tranum, Lesley Tranum, Kasey Armstrong, Caitlin East and Kristin Self; and eleven great-grandchildren, Blake, Faith, Abagail, Lauren, Wyatt, John, August, Luna, Walker, Eli and Jensen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ailene and Betty and her brother, Hubert.

A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. McElroy will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

