Frank Mitchell Martin, age 31, resident of Hernando, Mississippi and husband of Mary Martin, departed this life Friday, September 8, 2023.

Frank was born July 29, 1992 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Michael Lee “Mike” Williams and Hope Lynette Martin Blurton. He was the owner of Martin Family Trailer Services in Hernando and was married August 21, 2010 to Mary Hester Martin. He enjoyed going to the farm, riding four-wheelers, guns, cooking on the grill, watching Marvel movies and YouTube videos, eating Chinese food, spending life on the lake and going on vacations to Florida. Frank was very involved in his children’s lives and would take them to football games, band, cheerleading and his daughter to speech therapy visits.

Frank is survived by his wife, Mary Martin; six children, Jaycee (age 12), Brayden (age 11), Cayleb (age 8), Kaydence (age 7), Baylie (age 5) and Haylie (age 5); his father, Mike Williams (Kari); his mother, Hope Blurton (Steven); two brothers, Carl Williams (Emily) and Michael Williams (Amber); his grandmother, Rosemary Hunt; and his aunt, Shelia Chingman (Robert).

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmy Hunt and his great-grandparents, Frank and Lucille Hunt and Mitchell and Maudie Brown.

A visitation for Frank will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 1 P.M. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Terry Hunt officiating.

