Hardin County Ag Fair gets underway

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Fair season is continuing in West Tennessee with an Ag Fair in Hardin County.

There are games, rides, food, and fun.











This year there are also pageants for various ages and motorsports events being held in the arena.

“Tonight will be motocross, tomorrow night will be what they call, ‘side-by-side’ racing, and Wednesday night will be ‘jump-and run.’ It’s just like a crash course, bumping into each other and racing on a set course,” Keith Franks, the President of the Hardin County Ag Fair.

This week there will also be a rodeo, a truck and tractor pull, and the fan-favorite demolition cars.

Officials say this is the first year the fair will be accepting debit and credit cards in addition to cash.

Find more local news here.