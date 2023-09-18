Jackson Police investigate shots fired on Cloverdale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting in the Hub City.

According to police officials, around 8 Sunday evening, the Jackson Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Cloverdale Street in east Jackson.

Upon arrival, they found shell casings on the ground and a grey sedan with what appeared to be bullet holes in it, indicating that it had been shot at.

Police say there were no injuries at the scene.

Our news crews spoke to a gentleman at the scene who claimed he heard rapid-fire shots and tires squealing.

The incident is still under investigation. We will provide an update should any new information become available.