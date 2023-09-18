Kingdom Support Solutions Ministries helps feed Jackson community

JACKSON, Tenn. — A “Feed the Community for the Needy” outreach initiative was hosted in Jackson on Saturday by Kingdom Support Solutions Ministries.

The event involved contributions from JONAH Affordable Housing, Community Foundation of West TN, KKT Mobile Solutions, and West TN Smokers.

The menu included barbecue ribs, chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, rolls, drinks, and cookies for desert. Additionally, a Daily Bread devotional was given to read as well.

KSSM says they are fully dedicated to serving those in the community in need of food. Director Christina Littlejohn says donations and contributions to go towards future feedings are also being accepted, and can be made to CashApp: KingdomSSM.

