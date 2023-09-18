Local rescue squad to host Zombie 5K Run

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – Just in time for spooky season, the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad is hosting a Zombie 5K Run.

It will be held on October 21 in Bailey Park.

Runners can choose if they want to wear costumes and there will also be a contest.

As for the race itself, runners will be put in different age categories and awards will be given out to those who compete.

“It is $25 up until race day, then it goes to $35. They have until Wednesday to register to make sure that they get a shirt. Just come out to have fun and be here to support us. Like we said, we serve the whole community, not just Humboldt. Just come out and watch out for those zombies!” said Erica Dolan, the Secretary for the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad.

The funds raised will help the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad continue to bring emergency care to residents.

This is their first Zombie 5K and they hope to have more in the future.

