Mugshots : Madison County : 9/15/23 – 9/18/23

Mcnatt, Jessica Mcnatt, Jessica: Assault

Bonds, Marvan Bonds, Marvan: Simple domestic assault

Clark, Cedarius Clark, Cedarius: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism

Cole, Lamonte Cole, Lamonte: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Conn, Alazae Conn, Alazae: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Cunningham, Raymond Cunningham, Raymond: Vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Dotson, Rodney Dotson, Rodney: violation of probation

Essie, Shantell Essie, Shantell: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal trespass

Goff, Nickedra Goff, Nickedra: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence

Griffin, Loston III Griffin, Loston III: Failure to appear



Hall, Victoria Hall, Victoria: Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, child abuse or neglect (non-violent) Hall, Victoria: Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Howell, Richard Howell, Richard: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent law Howell, Richard: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, violation of implied consent law

Hunt, Latonia Hunt, Latonia: Failure to appear

Jackson, Charles Jackson, Charles: Vandalism

Jackson, Deanna Jackson, Deanna: Simple domestic assault



Johnson, Anthony Johnson, Anthony: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence Johnson, Anthony: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

Jones, Transzan Jones, Transzan: Aggravated domestic assault

Jordan, Johnathan Jordan, Johnathan: Public intoxication

King, Jeffery King, Jeffery: Violation of parole

Lee, Zacchaeus Lee, Zacchaeus: Failure to appear



Levy, Charita Levy, Charita: Shoplifting/theft of property

Lovelace, Paul Lovelace, Paul: Unlawful exposure

Mcintosh, Teriney Mcintosh, Teriney: Harassment, assault

Medina, Adrian Medina, Adrian: Driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Medina, Adrian: Driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Meyers, Lundon Meyers, Lundon: Vandalism



Mitsuo, Amos Mitsuo, Amos: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Pittman, Derek Pittman, Derek: Schedule II drug violations

Presley, Tasha Presley, Tasha: Schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine

Rucker, Winston Rucker, Winston: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Shoaf, Robert Shoaf, Robert: Public intoxication



Stovall, Taliyah Stovall, Taliyah: Aggravated assault, stalking, accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless driving Stovall, Taliyah: Aggravated assault, stalking, accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless driving

Suggs, Marvin Suggs, Marvin: Violation of order of protection

Thome, Richard Thome, Richard: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/15/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/18/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.