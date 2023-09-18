‘One More Light’ event held in honor of Suicide Prevention Month

HENDERSON, Tenn. – Freed-Hardeman University held their annual One More Light event Monday evening on campus to support individuals who have lost someone by suicide or those who have been impacted by one.







“This is our second time that we’ve had this event. We want to do it annually each year because we want to make sure that people are aware that suicides are preventable. We want to make sure that no one ever forgets those loved ones that they’ve lost to suicide,” said Nadine McNeal, the Social Work Program Director.

This event is held annually in September to honor Suicide Prevention Month. This month is to raise awareness of this topic, shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information with people impacted by suicide.

“It consists of the social work program and the psychology program, along with the University Counseling Center, who’ve come together to have several booths and opportunities for the individuals to interact with others who have lost loved ones or even learned tips and have resources to help them as their thinking about ‘How can I help someone who may be thinking of suicide?’” said McNeal.

Students were able to receive a luminary where they could write a message to remember or honor someone impacted by suicide. The objective was to fill the campus with light.

“It’s also important for us to be there for other people. We need to have hearts of compassion to reach out to others who are in need. When we see someone who may be hurting or just someone who comes to us and wants to talk, we need to be there for them,” said McNeal.

It is important to remember that every life has meaning and that in every crisis there is hope.

