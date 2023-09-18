Potential suspect sought in Henderson County shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A possible suspect is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting in Henderson County.

We received a call from a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters regarding a shooting on Scarce Creek Road.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting did occur, and that it left one dead and another wanted for questioning.

“Saturday morning around, I think somewhere around 9:15 in the morning, I believe we had received a call of a shooting. And when officers arrived they found one person deceased and the other person involved was not there,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke.

As for now, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“They processed the crime scene, interviewed one witness that was there, and we have still yet to make contact with the other party involved. So right now it’s still ongoing,” Duke said.

Duke says this situation is nothing for residents to worry about.

“We don’t believe there’s any danger to the public. This was an isolated incident between those two people. We are still looking into all the details of that,” Duke said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that this is an on-going investigation.

