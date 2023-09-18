‘Praise in the Park’ honors late Shirlene Mercer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church honors the life of a special member of the community.

“Praise in the Park” shared their ministry for yet another month here in the Hub City.

This month they hosted their service at the Shirlene Mercer Park to honor Mrs. Mercer.

Organizers mentioned that their plans were to honor her while alive, but were unable to.

Their goal for these events is to spread their ministry where they can and with whomever listens.

“An overflow of love from the entire community, all parts of Jackson during her illness, and even after the support from the funeral, it was just so heartwarming,” said Tina Mercer.

Their next Praise in the Park will be hosted at Muse Park in October to those who feel called to attend.