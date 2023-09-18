Upcoming art installation to visualize 200 Years of Jackson & Madison County history

JACKSON, Tenn. — An art installation opening next month will serve as a visualization of 200 Years of Jackson & Madison County history.

The Bicentennial art gallery “A Moment in Time” will be unveiled to the public at a reception at Jackson City Hall on October 2 at 10 a.m.

A press release states in January 2022, artists from across the region submitted proposals with his or her vision to commemorate Jackson and Madison County’s 200-year anniversary.

According to the release, artists Lendon Noe and Caleb O’Connor were chosen to complete paintings that represent the history of Jackson and Madison County, using the Bicentennial Milestones book as a resource for inspiration.

The release states that Noe has completed 37 canvasses and mixed media exhibits, which will be permanently displayed on the second floor of City Hall.

Noe is a Jackson native where she retired as a professor of art at Lambuth University after 28 years, according to the release.

“For the last 16 months, I’ve been privileged to work on a ‘Visualization of 200 years of Jackson-Madison County History,'” says Noe. “My personal focus has been to highlight what it has been like for an ordinary individual making their home here.”

The release states that legacy projects are made possible by West Tennessee Healthcare, Jackson Energy Authority, City of Jackson and Madison County.

