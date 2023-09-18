Vehicle overturns in midtown Jackson wreck

JACKSON, Tenn. — A car overturned in a wreck in midtown Jackson.

Around 8:45 Sunday evening, we received a call from a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tipster concerning an accident on West Forest avenue.

When we arrived onto the scene, we saw one vehicle flipped on its side, and another with significant damage to the front end.

We spoke to the Jackson Fire Department who confirmed no one was hurt in this accident.

Residents of the neighborhood reported accidents like these have been common and this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.