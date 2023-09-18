West Tennessee State Fair wraps up another year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City hosted the West Tennessee State Fair at the Fairgrounds of Jackson.

Visitors from all over West Tennessee were encouraged to enjoy rides, food, and other activities offered at this year’s fair.

Sunday marked the last day and for some, this a tradition of attending.

“I’ve been here almost every year that it’s came,” said attendee Lamaria Burton.

From the fresh squeezed lemonades, to the funnel cakes and infamous corn dogs, the common question for those who visit the fair is ‘are they there for the traditional fair food or are they visiting for the rides?'”

“It’s the rides, the rides have been fun, especially the one that sends us in the air,” said Sarout Hayes.

One attraction was the helicopter sky tour, offered to view the fair from a memorable angle, and was a popular attraction.

This dad shares how his sons were excited to ride the rides.

“I don’t personally ride rides, but all the boys do, they jumped on one of them as soon as we got here, The Zipper,” said Casey Swift.

Jackson natives also share their experience with this year’s fair.

“We’re going to my hometown this year, and we have been enjoying ourselves,” said Crystal Jones-Bryce. “I just ate some tacos around the corner, I got me some boba tea, and I am a foodie, and my girls got on every ride I think they can get on.”

On the final day, the fairgrounds opened earlier for those with disabilities, as well as church service earlier in the morning, and ending the last day with hypnotist.

Those who attended this year’s West Tennessee State Fair are already excited for next year’s.