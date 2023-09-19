Hilda Campbell Ellington, age 88, a resident of Medon, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Randy Kellough and Dr. Paul Mathenia officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Hilda was born in Haywood County on April 19, 1935, to James Robert Campbell and Elizabeth Taylor Campbell, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and was a Baptist in faith. She enjoyed traveling to every state, as well as Canada and Mexico. She found great pleasure working in the yard and spending time in her flower garden.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ray Ellington; three sons, Mark Ellington (Kimberly), Ricky Ellington (Laurie), Rad Ellington (Libba); two daughters, Gwen Ivey (Jackie) and Diane Hooper (Terry); one sister-in-law, Janette Campbell; ten grandchildren, Hunter Hooper (Julie), Heather Hardister (Dr. Robert), Brooke Evans (Buddy), Robin Hood (Kimberly), Zack Ellington (Beverly), Jacob Ellington (Lauren), Evans Ellington (Rachel), Ford Ellington (Lauren), Tritt Ellington (Madison), and Jordan Ellington; three step-grandchildren, Dana Velotta (Jason), Jaclyn Morris (Dale) and Josh Ivey (Stephanie), 18 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. The family also acknowledges special friends, Bradley, Megan and Blakely Smith; special son, Bob Bond, and caregiver, Haley Manss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Taylor Campbell.

Pallbearers for the service will be Evans Ellington, Ford Ellington, Tritt Ellington, Robin Hood, Bradley Smith and Dr. Robert Hardister. Honorary Pallbearers will be Troy Campbell and Bob Bond.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church Missions. 885 Woodland Church Rd., Brownsville, TN 38012.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.