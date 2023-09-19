2023 OktoberFest set for September 30

JACKSON, Tenn. – OktoberFest is returning, bringing back beer, brats, and football for the good of a local school.

OktoberFest will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 30 at the Nelson Barn.

All proceeds from the event will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School and Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.

There will be music, beer sampling, line dancing, a costume contest, and more.

“We are super excited to be able to have the 3rd annual West Tennessee Oktoberfest, and the opportunity for the two schools to come together and support one another. The opportunity to give back to the community, so the community can come together and have some fellowship together while enjoying some good local brews, friendship, fellowship, and watching the big game,” said Adam Rust, the Principal of Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.

“Yes, absolutely it is a family event and it supports our families,” said Nathan Gwinn, the Principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School.

