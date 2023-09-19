Carolyn True Sharpe, 80, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at her home in Brownsville, TN. Graveside Services will be conducted Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Tabernacle Cemetery, 3000 Tabernacle Road, Brownsville, TN, with Dr. Susan Sharpe and Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating.

Carolyn was born and grew up in Memphis, TN where she graduated from Messick High School. Carolyn met her lifelong partner, John Sharpe, in Atlanta while she was a student at Agnes Scott. Carolyn moved to Brownsville after their marriage in 1963.

Carolyn retired from the Haywood County School System as a teacher and was passionate about education throughout her life. Carolyn loved her church, Brownsville First United Methodist, where she and a close-knit group of friends worked tirelessly as counselors of the Methodist Youth Fellowship for many years. Carolyn gave selflessly of herself to her family and few things gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by one son, John Freemont Sharpe, Jr. (Mary Ann); one daughter, Mary Lewis Tims; six grandchildren, James Andrew Tims (Melissa), Samuel Davis Tims (Ellis), Mary Randall Locke (Bryson), Matthew Sloan Tims, Mary Claiborne Sharpe (Charles Nugent), and Sadie McConico Sharpe; two great-grandchildren, Henry Randall Tims and John Waylon Tims; and two sisters-in-law, Martha Sharpe, and Dr. Susan Sharpe.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John; her son James Sumner Sharpe; and her parents Louis and Ripple True.

Pallbearers for the service will be Andrew Tims, Samuel Tims, Matthew Tims, Bryson Locke, Charles Nugent, and Keith Walker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James Sharpe Scholarship/FUMC, First United Methodist Church, 117 E. Franklin Street, Brownsville, TN 38012, or the Tabernacle Cemetery Foundation, Betsy Thornton, 57 Old Highway 19, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.