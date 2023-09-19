Chester County BBQ Festival returns this weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One local community is cooking up the return of a favorite annual event.

The Chester County BBQ Festival returns to downtown Henderson on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23.

An annual tradition since 1978, the festival features live music, fried treats, children’s activities, vendors, and of course, delicious barbecue.

This year, the BBQ Festival will also feature the 1st Annual Tennessee State Hog Callin’ Championship.

All events take place around the Chester County Courthouse lawn, and there is no cost of admission.

The festival, which is made possible by a volunteer committee, is the Henderson/Chester County Chamber of Commerce’s largest fundraising event of the year.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

