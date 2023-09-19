City of Jackson to offer new grant for improvements

JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson is launching a new grant to provide improvements around the city.

The Neighborhood Improvement Project grant is being run through the Love Your Block program by the City of Jackson.

This grant opportunity is for businesses, organizations, non-profits, churches, and others.

“So they can apply for grants for community gardens, murals, different types of installation art, pop-up parks, and really anything that they see that could improve their immediate surroundings. So these are things that could go on the grounds of their buildings, it could go on a nearby lot for vacant lot repurposing, things like that,” said Abby Palmer, the Neighborhood Services Director.

There is around $25,000 available with this grant, with each applicant being able to receive up to $5,000.

“So we’re hoping to give up to five if all of the applications are for $5,000. But if we get applications for less than $5,000 and those happen to win, then we can do more,” Palmer said.

The application is online for anyone to look over. It will tell you the guidelines, as well as all of the information you will need. Applicants will need to fill out a budget and the details for their proposed project.

“It’s a pretty easy form. We already have our requests for proposals already online, so anybody who’s interested can download that. They can see all the eligibility requirements, they can see everything that will be expected of them in applying for the process if they were to get a grant,” Palmer said.

The public will be deciding which grants are awarded. You will be able to vote online or in person.

Organizations can also submit more than one proposal. However, they can only have one granted.

This is only available for organizations in downtown, midtown, or east Jackson. They are planning to open this up to the entire city next year.

The applications will open on September 25. Click here to learn more.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.