Community announcement to be made Saturday at Dyersburg farmers market

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Closing day at a local farmers market is expected to bring big news to one community.

The public is invited to the Main Street Dyersburg Farmers Market to celebrate closing day on Saturday, September 23.

Attendees will be treated to food trucks, live music, vendors and free refreshments as another season at the market wraps up.

According to organizers, a community announcement will be made at 10 a.m.

You can be among the first to hear the news all while enjoying a fun morning.

The Main Street Dyersburg Farmers Market is located at 335 Clark Avenue in Dyersburg.

