Community invited to free movie night in Jackson park

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to a free movie night this weekend in the Hub City.

The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department will host “Family Fun Movie Night in the Park,” sponsored by AmeriGroup, on Saturday, September 23.

Attendees can enjoy an outdoor screening of “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” at Liberty Garden Park, with no cost of admission.

The evening will also feature games, as well as free snow cones and free popcorn.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the movie beginning at dusk.

Liberty Garden Park is located at 24 Channing Way in Jackson.

