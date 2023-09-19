Few Mid Week Showers, Late Weekend Storm Chance!

A weak low pressure system will get closer on Wednesday and will increase the cloud cover and could lead to a few light showers Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Rain totals will be minimal for those who see the rain. A better chance for rain and maybe some storms will return this weekend. Catch the latest timing on the potential weekend storm concerns and the rest of your last week of Summer forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Tuesday was the last 100% dry day of the week. Although showers chances not great for the rest of the work week, chances do exist in the forecast each day through Friday. We saw mostly sunny skies and a light breeze out of the southeast making for a great day on Tuesday after another chilly start. Tuesday highs reached the low 80s for most of us. Tuesday night lows will be cool again and dropping into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

The humidity will increase a little bit on Wednesday and a weak low pressure system to the west of us will usher in a few more clouds. Heavy rain showers are not likely but a few light showers may drift through in the evening and overnight hours, especially areas west of Madison county. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 80s and Wednesday night lows will drop down to the low 60s. The winds should stay out of the southeast and be light during the day. Chances for rain sit around 20%.

THURSDAY:

An isolated light showers or two could linger early in the day on Thursday but most of us will not see much if any rain at all. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild weather. The southeast winds will keep the humidity up a bit and will allow highs to reach the mid 80s again. Thursday night lows will again fall down to the low 60s. Chances for rain sit at 20% with the best shot being near the Mississippi River and areas northwest of Jackson.

FRIDAY:

As of now Friday night football looks like it is going to be great again across West Tennessee. A few sprinkles or very light rain cannot be ruled out but chances look quite low as of now. Friday but rain chances look to be around 10%. We will see a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. It could be a tad breezy as a cold front will begin to get a little closer on Friday but the front is not expected to pass until the second half of the weekend. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 80s and Friday night lows will fall to the mid 60s. It will be a bit humid for the last day on Summer but overall the weather looks like it is going to quite nice.

THE WEEKEND:

Fall starts on Saturday folks! The next cold front looks to approach West Tennessee this weekend. The front may stall out as it gets closer to the Mid South but we are expecting chances for showers and storms late Saturday night into the day on Sunday. Obviously the timing could change a bit and depending in the timing of the front will determine our severe storm chances and overall chances for rain. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday this weekend. Chances for rain is 10% Saturday night and 50% on Sunday as of now.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 80s and we should cool down on Sunday with highs only making it up to the low 80s or around 80°. Saturday night will be warm and humid and that could set the stage for a round of storms. Saturday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s and Sunday night lows will drop down to the low 60s again behind the front, it could even get cooler than that if the skies clear out by Monday morning. The winds will come out of the south on Saturday but switch back the northwest or west on Sunday after the front passes.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the last week of summer as fall officially starts on Saturday. Another cold front is coming this weekend and will only drop temperatures a few degrees but could bring the best chance for thunderstorms in over a month. The tropics look to be relatively quiet with no major threats to the USA for the last week of Summer, but we are not done yet with hurricane season. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

