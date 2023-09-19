Man convicted after shooting victim 11 times, district attorney says

TRENTON, Tenn. — A man has been convicted after shooting a victim 11 times back in 2021.

According to District Attorney General Frederick Agee, 34-year-old Jarvis Emerson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury, especially aggravated burglary, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felon in possession of a handgun, and three counts of assault.

The charges stem from a November 2021 incident where Emerson broke into the victim’s home in Trenton, shooting them 11 times, according to the district attorney.

The District Attorney says that the victim was able to make a full recovery and was able to testify during the trial.

Emerson faces up to 70 years in prison, according to Agee. Sentencing will be January 8, 2024.

Find updates on local crime here.