Mrs. Virginia Anderson “Tate” Williamson was born on January 31, 1938 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 14, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will start on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 12:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Her remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment is at Meachem Cemetery.

