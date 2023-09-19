North Side soccer players visit elementary students

JACKSON, Tenn. – Members of the North Side High School girls soccer team held an exhibition for elementary students at Thelma Barker Elementary School on Monday.









The student athletes encouraged the elementary students to have good attendance and to be at school every day.

“It was very exciting to be able to be here to help these fifth graders learn more about soccer and have them have a great day with us and teach them the importance of being an athlete but also being a student first,” said Anyia Cole, a senior stopper and midfielder.

The soccer players mentioned the importance of time management and setting priorities when trying to balance sports and school work.

