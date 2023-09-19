Paul Lester Hunt
Paul was born on June 19, 1946, in Lacross, KS to Lester Hunt and Zelma Hunt Lewis. He was a resident of Medon, TN. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army. He worked as an electrician. He was a Christian man who loved the Lord, loved his church, and always enjoyed his Sunday School Class at Parkburg Baptist Church. He loved life and enjoyed spending time gardening, cooking, hunting, and fishing. Family was important to him, and he loved them dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Hammers Hunt of Medon, TN; three sons, Phillip Hunt (Christina) of Jackson, TN, Patrick Hunt (Juanita) of Ft. Pierre, SD, and Paul C. Hunt of Ellsworth, KS; one sister, Carol Jean Hunt; four grandchildren, Ryan Hunt, Emma Hunt, Jason Hunt, Ethan Hunt; and one great-grandchild, Amelia Hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Hunt and Zelma Hunt Lewis; one brother, Ben Hunt, and one sister, Ruth Taisey.
Pallbearers for the service will be Dennis Hays, Harold Johnson, Tony Davis, Gary Williams, Eddie Kuykendall, Glynn Nanney, and Jack Couch.