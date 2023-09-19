Paul Lester Hunt, age 77, departed this life on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Memphis, TN. Funeral Services for Paul will held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Parkburg Baptist Church in Pinson, TN with Bro. Danny Rachel officiating. Visitation for friends will be held on Tuesday Evening, September 19, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN, and on Wednesday Morning, September 20, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Parkburg Baptist Church in Pinson, TN. Burial will take place at the Parkburg Cemetery in Pinson, TN.

Paul was born on June 19, 1946, in Lacross, KS to Lester Hunt and Zelma Hunt Lewis. He was a resident of Medon, TN. He served his country faithfully in the United States Army. He worked as an electrician. He was a Christian man who loved the Lord, loved his church, and always enjoyed his Sunday School Class at Parkburg Baptist Church. He loved life and enjoyed spending time gardening, cooking, hunting, and fishing. Family was important to him, and he loved them dearly.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Hammers Hunt of Medon, TN; three sons, Phillip Hunt (Christina) of Jackson, TN, Patrick Hunt (Juanita) of Ft. Pierre, SD, and Paul C. Hunt of Ellsworth, KS; one sister, Carol Jean Hunt; four grandchildren, Ryan Hunt, Emma Hunt, Jason Hunt, Ethan Hunt; and one great-grandchild, Amelia Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Hunt and Zelma Hunt Lewis; one brother, Ben Hunt, and one sister, Ruth Taisey.

Pallbearers for the service will be Dennis Hays, Harold Johnson, Tony Davis, Gary Williams, Eddie Kuykendall, Glynn Nanney, and Jack Couch.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.