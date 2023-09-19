Positive Living Group to host trunk-or-treat event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Positive Living Group says they will be hosting a trunk-or-treat in October.

The Positive Living Group says the event will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 29 at Sacred Heart of Jesus High School at 146 McClellan Road in Jackson.

The free event will offer guests food, candy, games, a bouncy house, a chili cook-off, and a petting zoo, the group says.

They add that prizes will be awarded to the best trunk, best costume collaboration, and top three chilis.

