‘Remember Me’ walk set for early October

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local university is set to host a special event.

The event is the 15th annual Remember Me Commemorative Walk, which is taking place on Monday, October 3.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner in the Carl Grant Event Center on the Union University campus.

There will be a special guest speaker, dinner, a commemorative walk by candlelight, and a presentation of special gifts to all survivors.

“One of the families who had lost a loved one actually do a memory quilt for those who come to the walk, and they can add pictures to the quilt of loved ones. And it’s just a really special way that they honor their loved one as well as everyone else’s,” said Sydney Hunter, a Graduate Assistant for the Union University School of Social Work.

The Remember Me Walk is a free community event for survivors of violent loss in honor of their loved ones.

