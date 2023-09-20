Alzheimer’s Tennessee holding statewide race

JACKSON, Tenn. – There is a race being held to raise Alzheimer’s awareness.

Six out of 10 individuals with dementia will wander. However, hundreds of missing Tennesseans have been found safe since Alzheimer’s Tennessee volunteer advocates successfully passed Tennessee’s new Silver Alert law.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee and Walmart are working together to make sure our communities are prepared for these emergency situations by distributing “Silver Alert kits” with lifesaving information and tools to help find missing loved ones.

Walmart associates and court clerks are stopping at 12 pit stops from Memphis to Bristol from September 19 to September 22.

The Alzheimer’s Tennessee Purple Pace car will “connect” the pit stops, making the 500 mile trip across the state.

“We have a local office here in Jackson where folks can get support and information. Great contacts. So if you know someone who’s living with Alzheimer’s, don’t let them go alone. We’re here, we’re here in Jackson, and we can help,” said Janice Wade, the CEO of Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

Stop by a participating Walmart or join the race by making a donation online and showing your support.

