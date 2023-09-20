First ever Robert Kirk Lee Scholarship given to Bolivar officer

MARTIN, Tenn. — The first recipient of the Robert Kirk Lee Scholarship has been announced.

According to a news release, Bolivar Police Department Officer Aaron Hasapis received the scholarship at the University of Tennessee Martin Selmer Center.

The release says Hasapis was halfway through his degree when he made the decision to focus more on his family.

It goes on to say that since his daughter is older, he decided it was time to return to school and finish what he started.

“This scholarship is dedicated to criminal justice majors,” UT Martin Selmer Center Director Alan Youngerman said. “A lot of our students are nontraditional students and don’t have access to all of the scholarships like the Hope Lottery Scholarship and some of the others that are available to traditional students.”

