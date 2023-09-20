Mugshots : Madison County : 9/19/23 – 9/20/23

Agedrianna Morgan Agedrianna Morgan: Failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident

Anthoney Jones Anthoney Jones: Failure to appear

Carl Smith Carl Smith: Violation of probation

Carlium Brooks Carlium Brooks: Violation of probation

Darren Abriola Darren Abriola: Violation of community corrections



Gerald Jackson Gerald Jackson: Violation of parole

Jada Linear Jada Linear: Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass

Jeremy Wilson Jeremy Wilson: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Jerliscea Macklin Jerliscea Macklin: Violation of probation

Jessica Johnson Jessica Johnson: Schedule IV drug violations



Larry Jones Larry Jones: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lionel Champion Lionel Champion: Violation of community corrections

Samantha Caldwell Samantha Caldwell: Failure to appear

Sean Robertson Sean Robertson: Failure to appear

Tyler Nix Tyler Nix: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, open container law

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/19/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/20/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.