Mugshots : Madison County : 9/19/23 – 9/20/23 5 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Agedrianna Morgan Agedrianna Morgan: Failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident Anthoney Jones Anthoney Jones: Failure to appear Carl Smith Carl Smith: Violation of probation Carlium Brooks Carlium Brooks: Violation of probation Darren Abriola Darren Abriola: Violation of community corrections Gerald Jackson Gerald Jackson: Violation of parole Jada Linear Jada Linear: Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass Jeremy Wilson Jeremy Wilson: Violation of probation, failure to appear Jerliscea Macklin Jerliscea Macklin: Violation of probation Jessica Johnson Jessica Johnson: Schedule IV drug violations Larry Jones Larry Jones: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Lionel Champion Lionel Champion: Violation of community corrections Samantha Caldwell Samantha Caldwell: Failure to appear Sean Robertson Sean Robertson: Failure to appear Tyler Nix Tyler Nix: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, open container law The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/19/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/20/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots