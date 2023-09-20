Parkway Christian Auto Club prepares for annual car show

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — One club is hosting an event for car lovers.

Parkway Christian Auto Club of Jackson presents the 16th annual St. Jude Car, Truck and Motorcycle cruise-in and show.

The event will be held Saturday October 7th on North Highland in front of AutoZone and Mega Deals.

This year there will be live music, door prizes, a bake sale, and vendors.

But of course people are coming to see the cars, and hopefully take home some awards. Speaking of awards, there will be some changes this year.

“Instead of having top 40, we are going to have the classes brought back into the show to make it more competitive, so that we don’t have old cars competing with the brand-new shiny ones. We have four professional judges judging the cars now, so we are looking at the quality of the restoration, not just how many coats of wax it has on it,” explained Chris Taylor. Taylor is the president of the Parkway Christian Auto Club of Jackson.

The event will be from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon, with registration from 9 to 11.