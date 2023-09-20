Shooting suspect sought by McNairy County Sheriff’s Office

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a shooting suspect.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 20.

They say he may be driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 bearing a Tennessee tag “674-BLBS.”

The sheriff’s office says do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact McNairy County dispatch at (731) 645-7906, Investigator Carter at (731) 645-0253, or the Sheriff’s Office at (731) 645-1004.

