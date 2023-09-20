Showers & a Few Storms this Evening/Tonight

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

Showers and weak storms are beginning to move as far north as Gibson and Carroll counties during the 9pm hour. These showers will continue to move to the north tonight and taper off before the sun comes up. Some places have seen heavy rain like Henderson already and some isolated areas may end up with an inch of rain by the morning. Some lightning, brief heavy rain and 30 MPH wind gusts can be expected with these non severe storms. We will have a full update coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The humidity increased a little bit on Wednesday and a weak low pressure system to the west of us will ushered in more clouds. Heavy rain showers are not likely but a some light showers may drift through in the evening and overnight hours, especially areas west of Madison county. There are a few storms we are watching near moving to the north overnight that will need to be watched but we are not expecting severe weather. Some locations could end up with an inch of rain though. Highs on Wednesday reached the mid 80s and Wednesday night lows will drop down to the low 60s. The winds should stay out of the southeast and be light during the day. Chances for rain sit around 70% overnight and will decrease into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

An isolated light showers or two could linger early in the day on Thursday but most of us will not see much if any rain at all. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild weather. The southeast winds will keep the humidity up a bit and will allow highs to reach the mid 80s again. Thursday night lows will again fall down to the low 60s. Chances for rain sit at 20% with the best shot being near the Mississippi River and areas northwest of Jackson.

FRIDAY:

As of now Friday night football looks like it is going to be great again across West Tennessee. A few sprinkles or very light rain cannot be ruled out but chances look quite low as of now. Friday but rain chances look to be around 10%. We will see a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. It could be a tad breezy as a cold front will begin to get a little closer on Friday but the front is not expected to pass until the second half of the weekend. Highs on Friday will reach the mid 80s and Friday night lows will fall to the mid 60s. It will be a bit humid for the last day on Summer but overall the weather looks like it is going to quite nice.

THE WEEKEND:

Fall starts on Saturday folks! The next cold front looks to approach West Tennessee this weekend. The front may stall out as it gets closer to the Mid South but we are expecting chances for showers and storms late Saturday night into the day on Sunday. Obviously the timing could change a bit and depending in the timing of the front will determine our severe storm chances and overall chances for rain. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday this weekend. Chances for rain is 10% Saturday night and 30% on Sunday as of now.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 80s and we should cool down on Sunday with highs only making it up to the low 80s or around 80°. Saturday night will be warm and humid and that could set the stage for a round of storms. Saturday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s and Sunday night lows will drop down to the low 60s again behind the front, it could even get cooler than that if the skies clear out by Monday morning. The winds will come out of the south on Saturday but switch back the northwest or west on Sunday after the front passes.

NEXT WEEK:

The first week of fall kicks off next week and showers and storms are likely on Monday and Tuesday. As of now the severe weather threat looks low but some storms are expected each evening with gusty winds being the main threat. The rain could linger into Wednesday morning before the system moves out. Highs next week will hang around 80° with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. The winds will come out of the south and southeast to start the week before transitioning back to the northeast on Wednesday as the system moves out. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the work week as well. We need the rain so it will be nice to see some decent amounts which seems likely for most of us.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the last week of summer as fall officially starts on Saturday. Another cold front is coming this weekend and will only drop temperatures a few degrees but could bring the best chance for thunderstorms in over a month into early next week. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are watching an area of potential development off the east coast of Florida that could become a tropical storm by the weekend. We are not done yet with hurricane season just yet folks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13