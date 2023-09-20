Sister testifies against man who allegedly shot at her, killed fiancé

JACKSON, Tenn. – A man charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder was in court Wednesday afternoon.

This incident dates back to March 22 of this year.

The defendant was charged with attempted first-degree murder of his sister and first-degree murder of his sister’s fiancé.

Attorney: “Do you recognize Thomas Fuller in the courtroom today?” Takeisha Fuller: “Yes.” Attorney: “Can you point him out where he’s seated and what he’s wearing today?” Takeisha Fuller: “He’s right here in the jumpsuit.”

Wednesday, Takeisha Fuller took to the stand as a witness in the case of her own brother, Thomas Ray Fuller Jr., who allegedly attempted to kill her.

According to court records, on March 22, 2023 Takeisha Fuller arrived home to find her brother, Thomas Ray Fuller Jr. outside of her home.

He approached her vehicle and asked if he could get a ride from her home on West Deaderick to a location on Hollywood Drive, to which she agreed.

After arriving at the Hollywood Drive location, the two exited the vehicle to hug one another and say their goodbyes.

Takeisha Fuller: “I was telling him I loved him, and he took his gun back and started shooting, shooting, at me.” Attorney: “He started shooting at you?”

After Thomas Ray Fuller Jr. began shooting at Takeisha Fuller, she says she got back in her car and sped off.

“I was just trying to get away. I dove in the car and tried to get away,” Takeisha Fuller said.

After escaping from her brother, she says she drove back home to her house on West Deaderick to tell her fiancé, Nicholas Perry, what had happened.

When Takeisha Fuller ran to her front door, she said it wouldn’t open, and felt like it was jammed.

So she ran around the house to the back door and she discovered a window with what appeared to have a bullet hole through it. When she entered she found the deceased body of her fiancé and called police.

According to court records, when the Jackson Police Department arrived, they noted a gunshot wound to Perry’s neck and a 9mm shell casing outside the residence near the broken window.

Police noted the body of Perry was inline with the location of the broken window, suggesting the shooter fired from outside the house.

This is also when they realized that Takeisha Fuller had sustained what appeared to be a grazing gunshot wound.

Attorney: “I do want to ask at some point, did you go to the hospital that night?” Takeisha Fuller: “Yes ma’am.” Attorney: “Had you in fact been shot?” Takeisha Fuller: “Yes, ma’am.”

During their investigation, police compared the 9mm casing found at the residence to the four shell casings found at the scene where Thomas Ray Fuller Jr. allegedly shot at his sister.

They determined they were from the same handgun.

“There is a hit confirmation on those casings in regards to the impressions of the ejector pin, I’m sorry the firing pin, that was produced by the firearm,” said Jackson Police Sgt. Jay Stanfill.

The case was bound over to circuit court.

