TBI: Man faces charges following sexual exploitation of a minor investigation

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Paris man has been arrested over alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

The TBI says that Tuesday, agents received a tip of possible child sexual abuse material involving a young girl and an adult man distributed online.

An investigation was launched, with investigators developing information that 40-year-old Justin D. Farris was the person responsible for the creation and distribution of the image.

Farris was arrested Wednesday in the 100 block of Brooks Street in Paris, the TBI says.

He was booked into the Henry County Jail on especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

