WestStar accepting applications for class of 2024

From the University of Tennessee at Martin:

MARTIN, Tenn. — Applications are now being accepted for the University of Tennessee at Martin WestStar Leadership Program’s class of 2024.

The WestStar program is the largest and oldest regional leadership program in Tennessee, boasting 945 graduates and welcoming its 34th class.

The application deadline is Oct. 13. Anyone can apply to participate; nominations are accepted but not required.

The program includes eight sessions addressing contemporary issues important to West Tennessee’s development, including agriculture, economics and public policy, transportation, education, tourism and technology.

Each session takes place over one-and-a-half days and is held across the region except for a March session in Nashville. The program begins Dec. 7 with an opening one-day retreat and ends June 18, 2024, with an evening graduation ceremony.

WestStar’s mission is to “identify, encourage and equip community-minded people who want to become involved in West Tennessee’s economic success and are willing to accept leadership roles.”

Participants learn leadership skills and develop strategies to help communities solve problems and maximize their potential. Participants also become part of a growing network of fellow alumni and community leaders who help shape West Tennessee’s future.

WestStar is committed to advancing the regional and global community through outreach and service.

For more information or to apply, contact the WestStar Leadership Program at (731) 881-7298 or

visit utm.edu/weststar.