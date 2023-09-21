2nd Annual Hot Wing Festival coming to Jackson Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Delicious food will be a theme in the Hub City this weekend.

The 2nd Annual Hot Wing Festival returns to the West Tennessee Farmers Market on Saturday, September 23.

Presented by the Jackson Entrepreneurs group, the whole family is invited to come out and try some of the best wings in Tennessee. There will also be music, shopping and a kids corner.

The event is free to attend, with food available to purchase. A “people’s choice” contest will also be held to determine the ultimate wing champion. Tickets to participate in the contest are $25, which includes two sample wings from each Hot Wing Enthusiast, a bottle of water, and 1 ballot.

The Hot Wing Festival will go on from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for more details.

The West Tennessee Farmers Market is located at 91 New Market Street in Jackson.

