Authorities seek ID in Jackson Walmart theft; $600+ of beer, food stolen

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

According to Crime Stoppers, the man in this photo is accused of stealing around $661 worth of items from Walmart in Jackson on Tuesday, September 19. The exact store was not specified.

Crime Stoppers says the items stolen include nine cases of beer, four whole Boston Butts, at least five family size packs of ribeye steaks, three boxes of snow crab legs, and a comforter set.

If you know the person’s identity or can assist in the investigation, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (731)424-8477 or use the mobile P3 app.

For more local crime stories, click here.