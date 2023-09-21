Funeral service for Fredrick Wayne Hurt Winningham, age 63, will be Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will be Monday, September 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM in TN State Veteran’s Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, TN.

Mr. Winningham died Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will be Friday, September 22, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.