Habitat for Humanity reaches 106th build in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Habitat for Humanity has built over 100 homes in the Jackson area.

Beginning in 1986, they have been able to work with families to get them into nice and safe housing.







“Well this is Habitat for Humanity Jackson’s 106th build here in Jackson. We’re very excited to be able to continue with affordable housing here in the midtown area,” said Andrea Hudgins, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity.

Families who qualify to partner with Habitat for Humanity will be directly involved with the building of the house. They will become very helpful when it comes to building and maintaining their new homes.

“So we partner with qualifying families who are low income that just need a little bit of help, that traditionally cannot go to the bank and purchase a home and a loan from the bank. But we’re able to provide that gap and make sure they are financially stable when they move into their home. Actually, all of our families help build their own houses as well as do other sweat equity hours as financial management and home maintenance,” Hudgins said.

Delta Faucet Company is also making a donation to partner with Habitat for Humanity by providing some appliances to the homeowner of the 106th build.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Delta Faucet to partner with Habitat for Humanity to create more than just a donation, but a true positive experience for the future homeowner for this new home build. By bringing the homeowner in and going through the selection process, it gives the homeowner the opportunity to add their own personal touch to their new home. So we’re very excited about that,” said Neal Smyth, the Site Director for the Delta Faucet Company.

Delta Faucet Company is also donating materials for Habitat’s “Aging in Place” program, which helps senior homeowners with repairs.

Delta Faucet is committed to partnering on six more projects with Habitat for Humanity.

